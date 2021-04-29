Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 54.9% in April

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE LGI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,628. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.1151 dividend. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 275,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

