Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Down 54.9% in April

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE LGI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,628. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.1151 dividend. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
