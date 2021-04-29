LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert Sells 10,000 Shares

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.77. 2,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $155.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.