Lee Enterprises (LEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.82 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE LEE opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.53. Lee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

