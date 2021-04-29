Legacy Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.04. 384,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,886,883. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.