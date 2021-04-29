Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 65,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPMD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.18. 68,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,913. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $48.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.