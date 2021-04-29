Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $11.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,464. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

