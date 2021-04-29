Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 36.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.51. 526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.41 and a twelve month high of $225.53.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.