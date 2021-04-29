Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.64% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLB. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 247,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 632.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 128,392 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 76,585 shares during the last quarter.

SPLB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,205. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

