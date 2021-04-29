Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $9.12 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,654 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 3.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$24.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,572. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

