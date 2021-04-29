Legacy Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.