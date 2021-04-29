Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 10,001 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 67,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 96,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.77. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,569. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.