Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 117,479 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,479 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 892,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145,597 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 163,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 114,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 530,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448,165 shares during the last quarter.

BSJL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. 3,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,007. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $23.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.