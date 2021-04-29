Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 8,625 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 1.3% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWB. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.05. 11,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,311. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $92.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.14.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

