Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $256.13

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 256.13 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 277.50 ($3.63). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 274.30 ($3.58), with a volume of 11,060,086 shares changing hands.

LGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. The company has a market capitalization of £16.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 282.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. This represents a yield of 4.48%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65), for a total transaction of £14,100.66 ($18,422.60). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,959 shares of company stock valued at $774,753 and sold 295,085 shares valued at $86,590,164.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

