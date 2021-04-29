Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

Several equities analysts have commented on LGEN shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 274.25 ($3.58) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 282.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 256.13. The company has a market cap of £16.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,747.78 ($3,589.99). Also, insider George Lewis purchased 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £2,248.40 ($2,937.55). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,959 shares of company stock worth $774,753 and have sold 295,085 shares worth $86,590,164.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

