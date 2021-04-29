LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $37-40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.88 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.86. 120,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,324. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.