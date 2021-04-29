Lendefi (LDFI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,435.00

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $14,435.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lendefi

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

