LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. LendingClub updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of LC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 4,015,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,338. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,003.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,359.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

