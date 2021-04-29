LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $16.72. LendingClub shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 21,421 shares trading hands.

The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,174 shares in the company, valued at $951,359.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,181,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,272,000 after buying an additional 153,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 748,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 1,186,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

