LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $300.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. LendingTree traded as low as $230.00 and last traded at $234.06. 1,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 280,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.31.

TREE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.30.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

