LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading Down 5% Following Analyst Downgrade

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $300.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. LendingTree traded as low as $230.00 and last traded at $234.06. 1,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 280,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.31.
TREE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.30.
In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.