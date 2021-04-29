Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.37. Lennar posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.35.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,296,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 88,065 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,195 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $106.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

