Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in April

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on FINMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

