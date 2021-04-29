Lethean (LTHN) Market Cap Tops $1.65 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Lethean has a market cap of $1.65 million and $7,346.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 170% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,011.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.40 or 0.05152441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00476888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $874.43 or 0.01649496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.59 or 0.00761328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.70 or 0.00521964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.41 or 0.00432756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

