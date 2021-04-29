Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $24,092.08 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $24,092.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,012. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 453,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after buying an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 106,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 910,147 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after buying an additional 188,383 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.