LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Down to $219.09

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $219.09, but opened at $212.78. LHC Group shares last traded at $212.19, with a volume of 1,028 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,911 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LHC Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in LHC Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 310,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in LHC Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 62,591 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

