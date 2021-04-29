Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.11

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 81805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,658 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 285,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Liberty Global by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

