Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.
NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,155. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 3.31.
In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $103,993.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,065,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,928,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,495,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock worth $195,250,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.
Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.