Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,155. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 3.31.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $103,993.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,065,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,928,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,495,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,201,453 shares of company stock worth $195,250,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

