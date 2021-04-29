Lido DAO Token (LDO) Market Cap Achieves $16.33 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003444 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 102.4% against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $16.33 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00066876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00278654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.68 or 0.01111596 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00026450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.46 or 0.00717440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,435.20 or 0.99714393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

