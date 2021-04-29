LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.99 million.

LFVN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.72. 104,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,064. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.42.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 45.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

