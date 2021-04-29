Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $2.34 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004405 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.66 or 0.00476951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000696 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

