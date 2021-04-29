LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0153 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $56,833.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,031,150,312 coins and its circulating supply is 1,024,473,103 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

