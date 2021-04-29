Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.150–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.38 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen downgraded Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.32.

LLNW stock remained flat at $$3.63 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.65 million, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

