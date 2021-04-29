Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.15-0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $220-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.39 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.150–0.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW remained flat at $$3.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,961,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,827. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.65 million, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

