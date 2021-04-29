Limitless VIP (VIP) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Limitless VIP (CURRENCY:VIP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Limitless VIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Limitless VIP has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Limitless VIP has a total market capitalization of $667,032.74 and $1.00 worth of Limitless VIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Limitless VIP

Limitless VIP (VIP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2016. Limitless VIP’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. The official website for Limitless VIP is tittiecoin.com . Limitless VIP’s official Twitter account is @clockcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIP Tokens is a Pow/Pos Hybrid cryptocurrency that uses a combination of 5 encryption algorithms know as Nist5. VIP is designed to be an exclusive coin that will deliver high quality products to its members “

Limitless VIP Coin Trading

