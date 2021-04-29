Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.47.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LECO. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

LECO opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $68.12 and a 1 year high of $131.99.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $211,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 16.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

