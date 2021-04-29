Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.