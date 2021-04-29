Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up to $17.07

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $17.83. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 792 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIND. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

The stock has a market cap of $826.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,816,000. Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 495,742 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

