Linker Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.65 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $4,205.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00067815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00079812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.64 or 0.00818239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00097715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars.

