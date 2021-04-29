Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Shares Down 0.2%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81. 509,695 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

