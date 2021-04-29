LiquidApps Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.32 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $23.32 million and $28,145.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 108.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00045237 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

