Lisk (LSK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54.29 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $5.13 or 0.00009557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $655.91 million and approximately $54.29 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00040774 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,847,184 coins and its circulating supply is 127,916,916 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.