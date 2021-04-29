Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.07). Lithium Americas reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth $12,287,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,789,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 777.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 740,841 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,385 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.58. 2,655,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,894. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

