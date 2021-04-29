Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.77) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LYV opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

