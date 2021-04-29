Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the March 31st total of 41,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Lixte Biotechnology comprises 0.4% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Santa Monica Partners LP owned approximately 1.35% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of LIXT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 175,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,141. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.