LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.20

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.20 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 14383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.
Several research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2,878.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 26.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 61,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LKQ by 6.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 51.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in LKQ by 21.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 94,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
