LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.LKQ also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

