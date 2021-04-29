LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. LKQ also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

LKQ stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

