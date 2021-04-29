Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 48 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been assigned a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 44.67 ($0.58).

LLOY opened at GBX 45.61 ($0.60) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.86 ($0.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.36 billion and a PE ratio of 37.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.76.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 329,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 330,720 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,993.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

