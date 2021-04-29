Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.
Shares of NYSE:LYG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. 311,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.49.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.
