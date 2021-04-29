Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. 311,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,356,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,114.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,012,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,797,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965,492 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 107,409,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 148.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,806,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,506.4% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,982,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

