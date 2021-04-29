loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Declares Dividend of $0.61

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.612 per share on Tuesday, May 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

LDI stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

